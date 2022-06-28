Reps probe AGF, PENCOM, PTAD over nine months unpaid pension benefits

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the activities of various federal agencies involved in the pension administration in response to public outcry over the non-payment of nine months’ pension and gratuity to retired Federal Civil Servants.

Worried by the public outcry on the development, the House resolved to summon the Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF); Director-General of the National Pension

Commission (PenCom), and the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), to appear before the joint Committees on Pension and Public Service Matters and provide an explanation for the non-payment.

The resolutions were passed sequel to the adoption of a motion by Hon. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo) solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ogun noted that pensioners under the defined benefits scheme of PTAD were reportedly owed monthly pensions and gratuities for a cumulative period of nine months.

“The House notes that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any

authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

“The House is aware that Section 14(2b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government.

“The House is also aware that Section 32(b) of the Pension Reform Act Cap P4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 saddles the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) with the responsibility of carrying out functions aimed at ensuring the welfare of pensioners.

“The House is informed that pensioners under the defined benefits scheme of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) are reportedly owed monthly pensions and gratuities for a cumulative period of nine months.

“The House is disturbed by the claim that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme for the said period of nine (9) months is a result of technological glitches.





“The House is cognizant that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners’ monthly pensions and gratuities based on technological glitches amounts to gross incompetence and ineffectiveness on the part of PTAD.

“The House is also cognizant that the claim by PTAD that the technological glitches which caused it to be in arrears of pension and gratuities are in the domain of the Accountant General of the Federation and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) is unacceptable,” Hon. Ogun noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Pension, Public Service Matters and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with this resolution and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

