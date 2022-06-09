Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha, emerges AA presidential candidate

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.), on Thursday, emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections.

The former CSO defeated Chief Samson Odupitan at the party’s primary special convention to emerge as the winner of the presidential ticket.

Al-Mustapha polled 506 votes ahead of his opponent, Odupitan while Messrs Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, withdrew from the race, but pledged their support for Al-Mustapha.

Addressing the delegates before the vote, the Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeza, said 842 delegates were accredited to partake in the election.

Al-Mustapha on his part told the delegates that his experience as a military officer for 35 years and working with the late Abacha would enable him to tackle the nation’s embarrassing security challenges.

According to him, “I’m a humble person and I have what it takes to contain the insecurity ravaging the country.





“I am a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country. I remain patriotic despite the humiliation I had suffered in my 35 years of service.

“The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and the Action Alliance had the structures to unite the country, being the party for the masses, with members across the country.”

Odupitan, after the poll, congratulated Al-Mustapha for the victory and pledged to work with him.

He expressed concern about the role played by the national executive of the AA party, adding that “I am not pleased with how the national executive conducted the election. It was shoddy and embarrassing. You don’t change the goal post in the middle of the game. I choose to be a man of peace and let things be.”

In his acceptance speech, Al-Mustapha said that AA is the party in Nigeria that must work.

He challenged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as this is the time to draw the line that would help the nation.

He expressed delight in the show of love he received from his party executive, members and the delegates.

He promised not to disappoint the trust they reposed in him if he eventually win the presidential election next year.