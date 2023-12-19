A businessman, Nasiru Yunusa told an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, FCT, that he would grant his wife, Aisha Hamisu a divorce if she pays him N1 million.

Yunusa and Hamisu got married according to Islamic law sometime in 2021 and are blessed with a 13-month-old daughter.

Earlier, Hamisu approached the court seeking dissolution of her marriage with Yunusa, on grounds of lack of care and respect.

She said that Yunusa packed her belongings from his house to her father’s house on April 19, 2022.

Yunusa however said he wanted Hamisu to return to his house but would grant her a divorce if she agrees to compensate him.

”I have spent money on a lawyer for court proceedings which has been going on and all I have spent on her is N1 million which I am ready to prove,” he said.

In response, the plaintiff said that she did not love Yunusa and could not live with him.

”It is not true that he has spent N1 million on me because I have been with my parents for the past two and a half years after he dumped my property at their doorstep.

“I had our daughter through a Cesarean section at Kubwa General Hospital and he did not pay a dime for hospital bill.

“I am ready to pay him back the dowry of N50,000 only to him,” she said.

The Judge, Mr Mohammed Wakili, adjourned the matter until Jan.8 for continuation of hearing.

