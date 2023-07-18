Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu has described the entrepreneurship spirit in Nigeria as the backbone of every thriving economy.

Uwajumogu stated this during the 4th Abuja Business Plan Competition event held in Abuja Monday.

Uwajumogu further explained that the occasion was meant to celebrate innovative ideas as well as the untapped potential that lies within Nigeria’s aspiring entrepreneurs.

He stressed that the Abuja Entrepreneurship Agency has been a guiding light as it continuously provides all necessary support and resources to nurture dreams and transform them into sustainable businesses.

The Presidential Aide also explained that entrepreneurship spirit remains the driving force behind job creation, economic growth, and societal progress in the country.

He further pointed out that the entrepreneurship spirit also includes the willingness to take risks as well as readiness and determination to overcome challenges that can build a prosperous future for Nigeria and that of the black continent.

“We have a collection of brilliant minds, visionaries who have dared to dream, and who possess the tenacity to turn their dreams into reality. Your presence here today signifies your unwavering commitment to innovation, your passion for change, and your belief in the power of entrepreneurship to shape our collective destiny.

“Each business plan presented today represents a unique opportunity, a chance to make a difference in our community, to create jobs, to empower individuals, and to contribute to the economic development of Abuja. It is through these endeavors that we will build a more inclusive and resilient society, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed”, Uwajumogu said.

To activate success in a business venture, he maintained that hard work, dedication, and perseverance is very much required.

He also called for continuous learning as well as being flexible in order to adapt to a rapidly changing world saying that it’s such challenges that make the journey worthwhile.

While commending the Abuja Entrepreneurship Agency for their continued support to business owners, he used the opportunity to pledge Federal Government commitment to providing all the necessary resources, mentorship, and guidance to transform ideas into sustainable businesses.





He also warned business adventures against thinking that entrepreneurship is just about financial gain pointing out that such is nothing but creating a legacy as well as leaving a positive mark on the world by changing lives in addition to inspiring others to follow in positive footsteps.

“The road ahead may be challenging, but together, as a united entrepreneurial community, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.”

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO, Abuja Enterprise Agency, Shehu Abdulkadir explained that the event was organised to celebrate the spirit of innovation, perseverance, and entrepreneurship stressing that such was done in recognition of the incredible achievements of many talented participants who have undergone series of capacity development training through the highly competitive phases of the competition.

Abdukadir further disclosed that the 4th Abuja Business Plan Competition was flagged off by the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration on the 21st of February, 2023 to serve as a platform for entrepreneurs to display their talents in the Fashion, Agriculture, Social Enterprise, Innovation Driven Enterprises, Green Technology and Information Technology sectors of the economy.

While calling for full support to ensure the success of all the mandates of his agency pointed out that working together by all could help to unleash the full potential of our MSMEs in the country.

