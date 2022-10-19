NASS begins screening of staff preparatory for retirement of key officers

Management of the National Assembly has commenced the verification of all its workers, with a view to enforce the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

This was contained in an internal circular titled: ‘Notification for the conduct of screening exercise of Staff of the National Assembly Service,’ dated October 13, 2022, and signed National Assembly’s Director, Appointment, Promotion & Discipline (APD) for; Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Osula Aminci Thomas.

It would be recalled that the erstwhile CNA, Mr Sani Omolori and about 76 other staff were asked to embark on the three months pre-retirement leave, amidst several failed attempts to amend the Condition of Service with a view to extend the service year from 35 years to 40 years and retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Going by the earlier memo issued by the National Assembly Service Commission on the retirement status of staff, National Assembly Service as of July 2020, the current Deputy CNA, Mr Yabani Mohammed, with File No: NASC/PF/70 born on the 21st December 1962 had his first appointment on the 18th November 1987 is billed for retirement on December 21, 2022.

In the same vein, the current CNA Clerk for the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Ojo Olatunde A. with Fille No: NASC/PF/1378, born on February 14, 1963, had his first appointment on the 27th May 2004 is due for retirement on February 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Okpara M. Nacho with File No: NASC/PF/1413 born on September 9, 1965 had his first appointment on the 22nd of April, 2005 is due for retirement on September 2025.

In line with the Internal Memo titled: ‘Mandatory Three Months Pre-Retirement/Terminal Leave’ dated 4th July 2022, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/S/IC/I/13, the Deputy CNA, is expected to handover and commence the three-month pe-retirement/Terminal Leave on the 9th September 2022.

The Memo read: “It has come to the attention of the National Assembly Service Commission that some officers due for retirement from the Service do not observe the mandatory three (3) months pre-retirement leave as provided for in the relevant rules and as directed in our earlier communication on the subject matter. At its meeting 555 Meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022.

“The Commission revisited the issue of pre-retirement leave and directed the issuance of a Circular on retirement and pre-retirement leave in the National Assembly Service and ensure strict compliance with the mandatory three (3) months pre-retirement leave.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 100238 of the Public Service Rules (42008) states: ‘Officers are required to give three months’ notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement.

“At the commencement of three months, officers should proceed immediately on the mandatory one month for the remaining two Pre-retirement workshop/seminar, expected to take necessary months, retiring officers are measures to put their records straight so as to facilitate the speedy processing of their retirement benefits.’

“The Clerk to the National Assembly and the Secretary to the Commission are to ensure that the retiring officers are duly sponsored for the one-month pre-retirement training.

“Accordingly, the National Assembly Service Commission would no longer tolerate any contravention of the above-mentioned rules.

“You are to bring the contents of this Circular to the notice of all staff and ensure strict compliance with the provisions regarding the aforementioned matter,” the NASC Executive Chairman stated.





Meanwhile, the leadership of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) chapter and National Assembly chapter have called on “all the Staff of the Service due for pre-retirement leave and have been issued letters should proceed immediately in compliance with extant rules.

“Consequent upon the above, the Union will be left with no option than to resume the suspended indefinite strike if the approval is not secured by Thursday, 20th October, 2022,” the communique dated 11th October 2022 and jointly signed by NASC Chairman, Comrade Ojemeri Oisamaye and NASS Chapter Chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyyi read.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the management of the National Assembly has secured a court injunction to stop the staff from carrying out the industrial action.

Sources close to the Association who spoke under condition of anonymity however noted that efforts are underway to vacate the court.

