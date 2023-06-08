The NASFAT Youth Conference is gearing up for this year’s edition, set to take place in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. With the theme “Digital Economy and Youth Entrepreneurship: Breaking New Ground,” the conference will be hosted at Ilaji Hotel and Resorts in Ibadan.

During a press conference held in Ibadan on Thursday, Kabir Raji, the National Youth Secretary of NASFAT, spoke with journalists and highlighted the significance of this year’s conference theme.

He stated, “The theme serves as a reminder for all of us to step out of our comfort zones, challenge ourselves, and strive for excellence in all aspects of our lives.”

Raji emphasized the importance of breaking away from old habits and patterns, particularly in the current fragile global economy where every nation is striving to survive.

Raji further highlighted the impact of the NASFAT Youth Conference in shaping the lives of countless young people. The conference has been instrumental in providing mentorship, guidance, and organizing community projects that make a difference. These initiatives include free medical tests, community clean-ups, and public awareness campaigns on important issues.

The NASFAT Youth Conference continues to play a vital role in empowering young individuals, promoting personal growth, and fostering positive contributions to society.

The upcoming conference in Ibadan promises to build upon the successes of previous editions and inspire attendees to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and excellence in the digital economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…