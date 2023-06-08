Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) flag-bearer in Lagos for the 2023 election, has faulted statement credited to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who allegedly said the Assembly will make laws to protect the property right of indigenes.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Obasa, on Tuesday, June 6, was returned as the Speaker of the House for the third term.

While giving his acceptance speech, Obasa reportedly declared Lagos is a Yoruba land, saying lawmakers will go to any length to protect the state indigenes even if it means reversing existing law.

In a swift reaction, Rhodes-Vivour described the statement made by the Speaker as “regressive” and a “discriminatory system” that can divide the residents along ethnic lines.

“The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos.

“By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state’s economy,” Rhodes-Vivour wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

