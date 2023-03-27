By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

THE market capitalisation of the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange, having recorded a 5.3 per cent appreciation at the final session for the week on March 24, closed at N1.01 trillion from N959.06 billion on Thursday.

This is the second time the value of the NASD OTC exchange would cross the N1 trillion mark, having hit the mark in March 2022when Access Bank Plc was admitted to the alternative stock exchange.

On Friday, a year after the first N1 trillion strike, the Exchange again crossed the same mark after Purple Real Estate Income Plc joined the platform on Thursday and began trading the next day.

Meanwhile, the NASD Unlisted Securities Index (NSI) grew by 0.5 points or 0.07 per cent yesterday to wrap the session at 730.37 points compared with 729.87 points recorded in the previous session.

The day’s single price gainer was Geo-Fluids Plc, which improved its value by 16 Kobo to close at N1.80 per share versus Thursday’s closing price of N1.64 per share.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE