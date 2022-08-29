Nasarawa SUBEB threatens to revoke contracts for violation of agreements

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has given contractors handling construction and renovation of schools in the state one week to moblise to sites or have their contacts revoked.

A statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gana Ahmed, on Sunday in Lafia, quoted the Director, Physical Planning, Muhammad Shuaibu Lakpa, as handing down the warning.

The affected contractors, according to the statement, were those handling the contracts for UBE 2020/ 2021 intervention.

The board expressed dismay over the failure of the contractors to resume at the sites long after the jobs were awarded, while giving them one week from Monday (today) to do so or face the penalty.

The board also warned the contractors against shoddy jobs, insisting that the contract must be carried out according to specifications and timeline.

“It has come to the notice of the board that some contractors recently awarded contracts for the 2020/2021 UBE intervention have not resumed at the sites since the award of the contracts.

“They should move to sites immediately and deliver quality work and on time or consider their contracts forfeited,” it said.

It said the present administration was determined to improve the standard of education which was considered as key ingredient for fighting poverty in the state.

