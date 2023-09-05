The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some officials of the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices over alleged diversion and sale of palliatives meant for the State

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunnaya

He explained that the arrest of the suspects was sequel to reports the Service received from some State Governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

According to him, ” consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects.

“While this operation is ongoing in other states, the Service has for instance, intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable.

“Among those suspects are officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices in the markets, notably Modern Market Lafia, where the items were being resold.

He explained further that the suspects had been handed over for appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Service, therefore, called on members of the public who may have information about this emerging trend to report the same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action.

