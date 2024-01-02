The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has made a significant interception of two trucks carrying cows believed to be rustled from Tsafe Local Government Area and heading towards Damba Area, a suburb in the Gusau metro area.

Addressing the press at the State Command Headquarters in Gusau, the State Commandant of the Corps, Sani Mustapha, highlighted the ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal activities within the state.

Mustapha disclosed that a total of twenty-four cows and one sheep were seized while being transported from Tsafe to Gusau.

Mustapha emphasised that the suspects intended to smuggle the livestock into Gusau under the cover of darkness and offload them at Damba Area around 7 p.m. on December 31, 2023.

“The suspects, who wanted to smuggle the cows to Gusau at night, decided to offload the cows at Damba Area, a suburb of Gusau, at about 7 p.m. on December 31, 2023.”

“Working on intelligent reports, the Corps confronted the suspects, and on sighting the officers, they took to their heels. The cows were conveyed in two canter trucks with plate numbers TSF 329 SA Zamfara and AG 160 BW Abuja, respectively.”.

The NSCDC Commandant, Sani Mustapha, said the cows have been handed over to the Ministry for Security and Home Affairs in the state.

The State NSCDC Boss, however, warned all criminal elements to desist from anything that contravenes the administrative policies of the state Executive Governor, Dr Lawal Dauda, in the fight against insecurity in the state.

It could be recalled that the state government had banned the sale of cows in some local government areas, including Tsafe Local Government Area, where these cows were suspected to have been conveyed.

