NAQS begins sensitisation of recruits in Ibadan

THE Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), on Monday began sensitisation for its newly personnel in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Director-General, NAQS, Dr Vincent Isegbe, while addressing the recruits at the post entry quarantine diagmostic and surveilance station, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, told them to be exemplary and ready to work fully as the agency does not condone indiscipline.

He stated further that:”The duty ahead of you request of you to take orders and act accordingly, there is no room for ‘no sir’, you must obey the last order.

“Also, there is the need for you to support Nigeria to resist any foreign pest to enter into the country through any form of agricultural product. I want you to allow these following principles to guide you, Due dilligence, determination and self willing.

“These guiding principles would allow you to make remarkable difference in duties assigned to you. You must be creative and must not say “this is how they do it” you are coming into a serious-minded agency and must be ready to bring in your own ideas to make the agency more vibrant.”

Zonal Director, South-West, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, in his address said: “while appreciating the leadership of NAQS in the area of protecting our plant, animal and aquatic resources and the environment from destructive effects of foreign pests, I aslo wish to commend the agency for ensuring proficiency of its staff by training and retraining for effectiveness such as it is being done today.”

