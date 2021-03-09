FG, stakeholders meet to improve sorghum production

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in its sustained effort to increase productivity of the Sorghum value chain has met with stakeholders to strategize and streamline the cultivation of the approved varieties of the crop in the country in order to make a global impact.

Nigeria is the world’s third largest producer of Sorghum after the United States and India.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting in Bauchi State during the weekend, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono represented by the ministry’s Zonal Director, North-East, Dr Musa Mohammed, said that the meeting was timely as it would enable an inclusive strategy on how to strengthen and improve on Sorghum value chain for increased productivity and production to assist in tackling the threats of food scarcity.

The theme of the workshop was on ‘Streamlining Existing Sorghum Varieties, Commercialisation and Product Development of Sorghum in Nigeria’.

Nanono said “the overall policy objective of Sorghum production is to increase the productivity and to promote small, medium and large- scale commercial production of the crop using improved high yielding varieties and hybrids. As well, it is to promote value addition of the crop as raw materials for the industrial food markets, livestock feeds and highly nutrition well-packaged food products for local and international markets”.

The Minister said “the Federal Government is committed to the promotion of the agricultural sector by unleashing its potential to drive food and nutrition scarcity, economic growth and job creation”.

According to him, “the ministry is ensuring accelerated Sorghum production and value addition towards self- sufficiency to meet industrial requirements as well as boost farmers income and generate employment in the country”.

Nanono said the crop has continued to assume great industrial relevance with many multinational companies especially in the the brewery industry through the use of Sorghum grits as adjuncts (up to 40%) to barley base (mash) for making alcoholic and non-alcholic beverages (Maltina, Maltex and Amstel Malt) .

He explained further that the Sorghum composite with wheat flour are used to serve as main ingredient in the manufacture of confectionaries such as bread, biscuit, cracker, cakes, couscous, infant foods and cookies. Others include; noodles, spaghetti and macaroni. In the non- food industrial sector, he said, Sorghum as grits are used for aluminum-ore refining, animal feeds, building materials and in foundry binders.

Nanono emphasised that since Sorghum is one of the staple food in most sub-Saharan countries including Nigeria , “ its production must be strengthened to meet Regional Reserve, World Food Programme as well as local consumption demands minding the advance effects of Covid -19, Boko Haram/ Bandits and flood”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal. At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…