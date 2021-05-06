NAPROD members label Dickson’s leadership illegal

Professional divers in Delta State have distanced themselves from the leadership of Comrade Elwick Dickson as National President of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD), describing his administration as illegal and a foisted regime.

The group known as NAPROD Delta State Chapter and Concerned Members Nationwide, decried the state of affairs of NAPROD “especially the impunity, abuse of office, total disregard for the rule of law and illegal activities orchestrated by the illegally constituted administration of Comrade Elwick Dickson, Comrade Innocent Effanga and cohorts.”

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, NAPROD Delta State Chapter, Comrade Samuel Vwunuvwia and a concerned member, Comrade Mike Iyang and made available to newsmen, Comrade Elwick Dickson, Comrade Innocent Effanga and others in their group are impostors who do not have the mandate of the majority of members of NAPROD nationwide to parade themselves as the National President, Secretary and Executives of the body.

Part of the statement read, “NAPROD Delta State and concerned members nationwide dissociate self entirely from the illegal activities of the said Comrade Dickson, Comrade Effanga and cohorts who parade as the National President, Secretary and Executives of NAPROD.

“As a responsible professional body that believes in the rule of law, NAPROD Delta State and concerned members across the federation condemn in its entirety, the activities of the said Dickson, Effanga and others due to the pendency and subsistence of Sult No. NIC/UY/11/2021 pending at the National Industrial Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.”

The group lamented that amid the pending suit at the National Industrial Court Uyo which is stalled due to the ongoing JUSUN strike, the said Comrade Elwick Dickson and his purported National Executives took steps detrimental to the Constitution of NAPROD and became dictatorial, purporting to expel members who complained of their illegalities and disregard for court processes.

