Arik Air reinstates flights to Maiduguri

Nigeria’s Arik Air has announced plans to reintroduce flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital with effect from Monday, May 10, 2021.

According to the airline, passengers traveling from Lagos can now connect seamlessly to this service from Abuja. The four weekly Abuja-Maiduguri flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

While assuring passengers of their safety and well-being at every stage of flight, as the airline’s crew is poised to give customers the Arik signature treatment.

Reacting, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We are delighted to reintroduce our services to Maiduguri, following popular demand by our customers for Arik’s presence in the city. Customers on this route should again expect the traditional Arik Air hospitality and exceptional service that have become the hallmark of the airline.”

