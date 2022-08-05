Oyewole’s 2twenty2fm set to promote cultural link for diasporans to partner home-grown business

Data is the new trend to plan for the success and future of any business, and globally, countries and individuals have been tilting to this direction to be up-to-date with data as it is the only survival model to catch up with the new normal.

Also it is not news that there were over 15-million Nigerians in the diaspora, paying an estimated $25-billion in annual remittances, which made Nigeria the world’s fifth largest receiver of diaspora remittances.

Data from the World Bank revealed that the Nigerian Diaspora population remitted $65.34bn in three years – 2018 ($24.31 billion), 2019 ($23.81 billion), and 2020 ($17.21 billion) – to boost economic activities in the country.

The above statistics has spurred many Nigerians to come in terms with the reality of contributing their quota to the course of putting the country in right perspective by rallying and giving Nigerians in Diaspora, a sense of belonging.

One of such individual is Mr Olugbenga Oyewole, the Founder of 2twenty2fm (2-22 FM), an afro-culture online FM station in Dallas Texas, USA that puts culture first in its broadcast operations.

Oyewole who disclosed to Travelpulse & MICE at the weekend said “Nigeria deserves a prioritised position globally and the reason, it must not be missing in the scheme of things in the comity of nations.

According to him “This station was fashioned to bring Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to global stage, which we are doing by broadcasting in three Nigerian languages and English, with Nigerian contemporary music circling the airwave 24 hours week in, week out.

“Although we target the global audience from our Dallas Studio in Texas, majorly our Nigeria- African blend is one of the culturally thick offers that stand us out.

“So as an online based broadcast station, we stand as a channel for the new business ecosystem that promotes Nigerians in the diaspora and also promote Nigeria businesses at home for the diasporans to connect which is a two way trend to give leverage to business owners.

“We are presently putting modalities in place to storm the Nigeria market because I want Nigerians to know the existence of the station and also want listeners in Nigeria to link up to get their niche market of our audience.

“Linking up will avail a section of high net worth Nigerians and indigenous Nigerian companies that are looking at ways of making their brands global do so through the platform.”

Oyewole said the Dallas-based online radio station is for Nigerians at home and in diaspora to get linked to brands and events in Nigeria and the world at large.

The platform will create investment opportunities to drive B2B as it promotes a mutual avenue for intvestors to connect.

“Also it allows Nigerians at home to get first time info about Nigeria businesses across the globe which is a way to encourage local business partnership; that is my global connect vision for the station.”