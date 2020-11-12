NANS warns trouble makers, fixes national convention for December 3

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has resolved to hold a national convention in December to elect new officers to run the affairs of the Association following the resolution of the leadership crisis that engulfed the student body in the last few months.

Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, warned trouble makers to stay off the convention venue as necessary measures would be put in place to ensure smooth exercise holding from December 3 to December 6, 2020.

He said all those aspiring for different positions in the Association should follow the due process of application and all the laid down procedure for the election.

According to him, the convention would be coordinated by the Assistant Secretary-General of NANS as stated in Article 28 subsection (f) of the NANS Constitution and Charter of Demands.

It would be recalled that some former Presidents of NANS recently waded into the crisis rocking the Association and urged parties to sheathe their swords while directing the National President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, to ensure that a convention to elect new officers to be held in December.

Adeyemi said: “Following the intrigues and series of unpalatable developments that rocked our beloved organisation NANS with regards to the much anticipated forthcoming convention of NANS.

In line with the constitutional mandate accorded to the office of the Assistant Secretary-General of NANS as stated in Article 28 subsection (f) of the NANS Constitution and Charter of Demands and relying on the necessity for a united NANS convention, it is imperative for me to state as follows;

“That the Assistant Secretary-General of NANS, has decided to abstain from any action or machination capable of dividing NANS.

“That as the accreditation officer to the convention, he vowed to refrain from any illegitimate gathering that may be convened to mislead the entire public as NANS remains indivisible under one Executive Council to which we were all elected led by President Danielson Bamidele Akpan, GCNS.

“That aspirants should be guided with this so as not to be misled by desperate interlopers who are hell-bent in causing division in the organisation for their selfish interest.

“That managements of tertiary institutions should take cognizance of the fact that only a NANS convention convened by the President and the accreditation conducted by the ASG remains legitimate.

“We are equally sending a clear note of warning to politically unscrupulous elements trying to divide NANS to stay clear as our organisation is above any personal individual gains,” he said.

