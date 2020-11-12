Put #EndSARS attacks behind you, live up to your constitutional duties, ex-IGP urges police

A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun has urged police officers to put behind them the attacks faced during the #EndSARS protests and return to their duty posts, without further delay.

Balogun, in a statement on Thursday, said a continued failure of police personnel to return to their duty posts amounted to a betrayal of their constitutional duty to guarantee internal security.

Though he decried intimidation, brutal attacks on the police during the protests, he urged officers to be encouraged by resolve of the federal and state governments and the police authorities to address the attacks.

Balogun said, “I urge all members of the Nigeria Police in our country to return to their duty posts and continue to provide the much-needed security to our dear country, Nigeria; not minding the recent brutal attacks, arson, and acts of intimidation against the police.

“The Nigeria Police remain the first line of internal security as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution. Therefore, it behoves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the federal and state governments, as well as the police authorities, are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution. We all love you.

“Please, once again, I appeal to all of you to return to duty without further delay.”

