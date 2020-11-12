FG inducts 334 artisans into craftsmanship cadre

As part of its efforts to curb quackery in the engineering and building sector, the Federal Government (FG), on Thursday, inducted 334 artisans into the craftmanship cadre.

The new inductees are members of the Builders Construction and Skilled Artisan Association of Nigeria [BACSAAN].

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while inducting the new members, in Abuja, stressed the importance of artisans in the area of maintenance.

He noted that the FG had recently approved the Public building Maintenance Policy in order to create avenues for profitable engagement for artisans.

Fashola, who spoke through the Director, Engineering Services at the Ministry, Engr Julius Olunuola, maintained that the responsibility of NAEC is to train and retrain unskilled and skilled teaming unemployed youth for economic growth.

“It is, therefore, my honour and pleasure to induct the three hundred and thirty (334) Artisans into the Craftsmanship cadre, and I do believe that you will live up to the expectations of your new designation by ensuring quality job delivery, that will create the desired impact nationwide, especially in ensuring value for money in engineering projects and adherence to professionalism in order to reduce quackery and corrupt practices in Engineering works,” he said.

Earlier, the National President of the Nigeria Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC), Engineer Tanko Gyang, had lamented the effect of manpower shortage in the country.

However, he said with the induction of new craftsmen, the importation of foreign artisans for the execution of engineering jobs in Nigeria will be halted.

He said: “Today history is being made as we journey towards the eradication of quackery in our society as well as halting the importation of foreign Artisans for executing engineering jobs in Nigeria.

“Over the years, we have witnessed so many lapses ineffectiveness of our artisans which has given room to so many failures such as poor facility management, building collapse, poor execution of engineering jobs just to mention a few.”

Gyang, however, called on the Federal Government to equip all Technical colleges /Vocational Centers in Nigeria and establish new ones.

