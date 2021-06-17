NANS to picket UNILAG, YABATECH over refusal to reinstate Students Union

The National Association of Nigerian Students South-West Zone (NANS Zone D) is set to halt activities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) following the refusal of the institutions to reinstate their Students’ Union.

According to a statement issued by its Deputy Coordinator in the zone, Oladimeji Uthman, NANS said the student populace will picket the two institutions if nothing is done to ensure the reinstatement of the students’ body in the institutions within 14 days.

Uthman noted that the democratically elected Students’ Union remain the only recognized entity that advocates for students’ rights, privileges and welfare.

Tribune Online recalls that UNILAG Senate suspended the students’ union in 2016 following a protest about students’ welfare while YABATECH management suspended the students’ union following the violence that marred its election in 2015.

Uthman further stated that the management of the two institutions has since been frustrating the reinstatement of the students’ bodies, describing the prolonged suspension as “outright disregard for the freedom of association and abuse of fundamental human rights.”

The deputy coordinator alleged that certain forces within the schools are frustrating efforts by various stakeholders to reach a compromise towards the reinstatement of the unions.

He added that: “From findings, we are aware that both institutions have since the proscription of their Students’ Union Governments continued to collect the SUG annual dues from their students as it is charged with the tuition fees. A fund that is collected constitutionally to fund the Students’ Union, its activities and projects.

“An illegitimate selection is now being done to impose caretaker committees as leadership over the students. These are folks who by the reason of their mode of appointments would normally dance to the tune played by the school management which most likely does not represent the interest of the students population. The students have been consistently denied their rights to a legitimate election of representatives whom they can count on to advocate their interests in decision-making processes in the school as it affects the students.

“The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students South-West Zone under the stewardship of Comrade Kappo Olawale hereby gives the management of the institutions concerned a definite move towards restoring the Student’s Union Government through the announcement of a total lift of ban on students unionism and a corresponding announcement of the Students Union Government election date within the next 14 days or else prepare to receive the secretariat of NANS Zone D and our armless battalions as we shall resort to bringing a massive demonstration that will halt all activities in the institution.”