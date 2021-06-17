BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show premieres today

The moment many fans of the Big Brother Naija franchise have been waiting for is finally here! They now can, from across the African continent, finally see their favourite lockdown housemates’ set things straight on the BBNaija Reunion Show: Lockdown Edition, which premieres today on Africa Magic Urban at 10 pm and Africa Magic Family at 10:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Audiences will get the chance to look back at all the incredible moments from the ‘Lockdown’ season, especially the fiery moments amongst the ex-housemates, also the heated and lovey-dovey relationships in the house. Are the ships still sailing?

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will get down to the nitty-gritty with his controversial questions, which many love! This is certainly a reunion not to miss.