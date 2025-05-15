NANS protests in Abuja over sexual harassment, management crisis at FUOYE

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) staged a protest on Thursday in Abuja to demand the immediate intervention of the Federal Ministry of Education in the deepening management crisis at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State.

The Joint protest by NANS and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) grounded activities at the Federal Ministry of Education for several hours, with the protesters carrying placards of different inscriptions and chanting “Fasina Must Go”.

National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Samson Adeyemi, who briefed newsmen, vowed that the students would continue to occupy the Ministry until the intervention of the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, in resolving the festering management crisis at FUOYE.

He disclosed that the University was engulfed in the crisis following sexual harassment allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina and systemic protection of sexual offenders and silencing of victims.

According to NANS, the management crisis at FUOYE was exacerbated following the suspension of a lecturer, Dr. Ngozi Ole and leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) over their stand on the corrupt allegations and sexual harassment in the University.

Adeyemi said: “At the heart of this protest lies the disturbing and well-documented case of Dr. Anthony Agbegbedia, a staff [member] of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, whose actions represent everything wrong with unchecked academic power.

“Dr. Agbegbedia sexually harassed a female student and deliberately failed her after she refused to submit to his immoral demands. When the matter was brought to light, her script was re-evaluated by an external panel, and she passed honourably.

“Rather than discipline the predator, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, protected and even rewarded him with a promotion. This is not just an abuse of power; it is a betrayal of trust and a violation of the moral sanctity of education.

“This case is not an isolated one. Our independent investigations, backed by testimonies and evidence, have uncovered a broader culture of: rampant sexual harassment, intimidation, and victimisation of female students and staff, especially by individuals close to the VC, including Dr. Agbegbedia.

“Systemic protection of sexual offenders and silencing of victims, wrongful dismissal of staff and lecturers who resist immoral advances or expose corruption, including the sacking of a first-class law lecturer

“Widespread embezzlement and financial mismanagement involving procurement fraud, secret university accounts, and inflated legal fees.

“Intimidation of student activists and union leaders, and a hostile environment for academic freedom and engagement leading to the death of Modupe, a student whose life could have been saved if security concerns had been acted upon

“The Federal Ministry of Education must understand that the protest has already begun. We are no longer pleading. We are demanding justice.

“From today, we will occupy the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and the National Assembly every week. These protests will continue until the Honourable Minister of Education takes bold, courageous, and irreversible steps to right these wrongs,” Adeyemi stated.

NANS spokesperson listed the demands of the Association, he noted, remain clear and non-negotiable as follows:

“Immediate dismissal of Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina as Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE for enabling, covering up, and benefiting from gross misconduct and systemic abuse.

“Immediate suspension and investigation of Dr. Anthony Agbegbedia. The case must be reopened, and justice must be served for the female student involved.

“Establishment of an independent and non-partisan investigative panel to review all cases of sexual harassment and staff victimisation at FUOYE.

“Legal protection and institutional safeguards for whistleblowers and survivors of harassment, including those already victimised, such as Dr. Ngozi Ole and the suspended SSANU leaders.

“A full audit of the university’s finances under Prof. Fasina’s administration by a credible anti-corruption agency, including all TETFund-related projects and litigation expenditures as well as public release of the findings and a timeline for implementation of reforms to ensure transparency and accountability.

Adeyemi emphasised that the Nigerian student community would not retreat until justice is done.

He called on civil society organisations, human rights groups, the media, and every Nigerian of conscience to support this cause, saying the time has come to rescue FUOYE and to protect Nigerian students.

