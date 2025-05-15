Ekiti govt disburses N50m to victims of fire disaster

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has distributed a staggering sum of N50 million to victims of fire disaster in the state as a display of compassion and a window of opportunity to regain their losses.

The governor said the action further accentuated how committed and steadfast his administration was to the plights of Ekiti residents and the desire of his government to be inclusive to rid Ekiti of exclusion and neglect.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday while distributing cheques to another set of victims of the fire disaster in the state.

Oyebanji noted that what the government was offering might not suffice to cover all the losses, but emphasised that the gesture would help in mitigating the sufferings of the victims and give the needed respite.

The governor appealed to well-meaning indigenes to always exhibit solidarity and empathy toward those who suffered any disaster, while advising the residents to take precaution by taking proactive steps to reduce disasters in the facets of fire, rainstorm and flooding.

To underscore how passionate the government was, Oyebanji stated that victims of rainstorms in 2024 received millions of naira as grants, and that same gesture would be demonstrated to those whose buildings were blown off recently in the state.

He said, “It is not common to get this kind of assistance. This is the fifth assistance we will be giving to victims of fire disaster since 2022 that we came on board.

“You will recall that the state had witnessed rainstorms, flooding, thunderstorms and fire disasters. The Biodun Oyebanji administration has demonstrated sincerity of purpose and has not abandoned the victims by ensuring that he attended to them and gave them help.

“We are aware that the pains have been so much for our people, we know that whatever we have provided may not be enough to guarantee full recovery from the losses. We are grateful to God that the inferno did not claim lives.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to everyone affected. The government recognises your struggles and we assure you that you are not alone. We understand that rebuilding is not just about structures, it is about restoring lives, dignity and the dreams that were disrupted.”

In his submission, the General Manager, Ekiti State State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA), Oludare Asaolu, said the state government shared the pains of the victims and that the actions being taken were to mitigate their sufferings.

Asaolu said the government had retooled the state Fire Service offices across the three senatorial districts with proficient personnel and tools for effective service delivery.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), represented by Mrs Foluso Adetimehin, applauded Governor Oyebanji for displaying support for the victims, pledging the backing of the federal government to Ekiti to overcome disaster challenges.

