The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on reform programmes and investment in the education sector in the state.

The student’s body in a statement on the crisis between Governor Abiodun and former Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel on Monday and jointly signed by Comrade Kehinde Simeon, chairman, NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and Comrade Ogunrombi Gbemileke, National President, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), said the Governor is so far on track and should be allowed to continue to deliver democratic dividends to the good people of the state.

The students declared that the “unholy alliance” between the two former Governors of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel against the incumbent, Prince Dapo Abiodun will fail.

NANS also observed that Abiodun has not just prioritised education but is a student-friendly Governor, having appointed a “capable student representative, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi as Special Assistant on Student Affairs,” during the last administration.

The students while expressing satisfaction with the performance of the Governor, said available information revealed that the government of Ogun State under Prince Dapo Abiodun since the beginning of his second term in office has put into place strategic actions and policies, some of which have begun to yield fruits for the development of the state.

Part of the statement read: “We want to commend the Governor, particularly for the collaborative deal with the French Development Agency (AFD) on the intention to bring adequate water supply in good quality to the people of the state.

“We believe that this deal would further elevate the developmental project started by the governor on improving the service of Ogun State Water Corporation. We as well look forward to having a sustainable water supply at a low-cost scheme for the residents of the state.

“This project once effected would reduce the number of borehole drilling by individual households and the environmental hazard that comes with it.

“Similarly, the recent agreement between the state government and the Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (AIIP) for the construction of a trailers parking facility at the Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ) at the Remo Industrial hub would boost the commercial activities of the state and also uplift the standard of the zone.

“Beyond this, we are looking forward to having the twenty-five companies which the President of AIIP mentioned as interested companies in the zone to come on board with investments. We are positive in our expectations that these agreements and investments will not only boost the Internal Generated Revenue of Ogun State as it will also provide numerous employments and opportunities for the source of livelihood for the people of Ogun State.

“In the same vein, we commend the governor for his strategic decision on the recent appointment of Special Advisers to carry out political roles in some vital ministries which cannot be left vacant until the State Assembly is organised for ratification of commissioners.





“We have no doubt that Mr Governor has himself well prepared for the next four years to serve the people of Ogun State.

“As partners in progress, we are assuring Mr Governor of our continuous support for his developmental initiatives and policies.

“We also want to advise Mr Governor to put into consideration the Education sector and present for us a political administrator as well.

“We are appreciative that Mr Governor upon our demand during his first administration looked into our demand and gave us efficient hands in the Ministry of Education with a capable representative of the student constituency.

“More importantly, we want to reiterate our support for the goodwill of His Excellency towards education in the state. Glaringly, his goodwill is responsible for the status change of Tai Solarin College of Education to Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu Ijebu (SACOETEC).

“Also, the change in status of Ogun State College of Health Technology to Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese Ijebu, reaffirms his commitment to lifting the standard of education in the state from how he met it.

“The financial relief the administration has put in place for Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) would not go unnoticed as well. We want to enjoin Mr Governor while commending his efforts to continue to pave the way for the development of these institutions and better welfare of their workers.

“We have no doubt that the road and housing projects started during the first tenure of Prince Dapo Abiodun would be consolidated to bring better service delivery to the people of Ogun State.

“In the face of distraction from within and outside, we are appealing to Mr Governor to continue to show maturity and political tolerance which he has displayed over the last four years.

“It is in his maturity and tolerance in power as the Governor that the state has enjoyed the peace and averted destructive political conflict unlike what we had in the combined sixteen years of Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel both of whom are agents of political confusion, betrayal and distraction presently.

“The unholy alliance between the duo is a mockery of what statesmanship should be. Recalling the adversaries and persecution Ibikunle Amosun made Gbenga Daniel go through, it is ironic that both are in an unholy alliance to distract the incumbency.

“We therefore urge Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun to disregard their them and concentrate on his plans for the state”.

