Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has attributed the achievements so far recorded by his administration to a sound financial management system that functions within the realm of an effective accounting environment.

The Governor stated this when he granted an audience to the leadership of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), led by its President and Chairman of Council, Dr James Neminebo at the Government House, Gombe on Monday.

Inuwa Yahaya noted that without a prudent and diligent application of financial and human resources, organisations and government institutions alike may derail from the basic norms of effective management which can eventually lead to a system collapse.

According to him, “Back in 2017, the then Governor who equally was an Accountant, was your host and you saw what really transpired and what is happening now. This means there is improvement by the day, and that’s what we stand for and I believe even if you come in the next 6 months you will find Gombe better than you have found it now”.

He challenged the ANAN to rise up to the tumultuous global economic meltdown occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic and the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian war, saying that Accountants have a big role to play in stabilising the economy.

Inuwa Yahaya also said that the Nigerian economic situation is aggravated by variables in urgent need of the professional inputs of Accountants to bring sanity and stability to the financial system.

The Governor said, “The public sector is where ANAN plays prominent role than the other sectors and without the public sector even the private sector and other sectors of the economy will not flourish well.”

“So, the task ahead of ANAN is more than any other organisation as far as the Nigerian economy is concerned and I believe we have the capacity, tenacity and agility to go through whatever turmoil we find ourselves and emerge stronger,” he stressed.

Inuwa Yahaya however commended ANAN members, especially those within the service of the State for their dynamism towards managing the scarce resources within the State for the general good of the people.

He observed that despite being second to the last of States with the least statutory allocation, Gombe has been able to effectively manage its resources to the applause of many national and international organisations, including its ranking as the best in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

The Governor stressed that “So whatever you see here is as a result of prudence and positive thinking of our team which happens to have a lot of Accountants that have been trained and groomed by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria ANAN “.





Inuwa Yahaya who himself is a member of ANAN, described Gombe State as home to the Association in view of the fact that the late Magaji Muazu Uban Doman Gombe was instrumental to the passage of the ANAN Bill into law.

The Governor enjoined the visiting National officials of ANAN to take time off and visit some of his administration’s interventions like the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park which is aimed at putting the state on the path of sustainable economic development.

Earlier speaking, the President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. James Neminebo said that the body was in the state for its Annual Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD), a forum aimed at broadening the knowledge of its members.

The ANAN President noted that when Accountants are strategically positioned in government establishments, they cause a positive change that eventually cascades into the larger good of society.

It was for this reason that James Neminebo paid glowing tribute to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for staying true to the Accounting profession which has reflected in the modest achievements so far recorded under his leadership.

According to him, “Each time I had the opportunity of coming to Gombe State, something inside me makes me very happy because I know I am coming to a state where I will give a sample to other states in this country”.

He commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for always sponsoring members of the Association in the state for training and providing a plot of land for it to build its state headquarters.

