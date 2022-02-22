NANS insists on punishment for marketers involved in importation of adulterated fuel

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Federal Government not to spare any efforts in punishing all the major oil marketers linked to the importation of adulterated fuel into the country, leading to the scarcity of the product being experienced by Nigerians.

The student body, however, passed a vote of confidence on the Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari and commended him for effective handling of the crisis that followed.

NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the leadership of NANS passed the vote of confidence on Kyari in her just-concluded National congress held at Sokoto State University.

The students particularly NNPC not spare any major marketer named in the mess of adulterated fuel importation into the country as they have poses a threat and cause artificial scarcity of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

The statement read in part: “In a motion moved by Comr Salahudeen A Lukman, a Student of Ahmadu Bello University, seconded by Comr Alade Emmanuel Kehinde, the Student Union Government President Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti who described the swift effort and approach of the GMD and NNPC as most responsive, timely and effective.

“The fact that the NNPC under Mele Kyari could discover this adulterated fuel, named the major marketers involved in the importation and immediately provided remedy including 24 hours operation of all her outlet to relief Nigerians of suffering.

“NNPC has saved the country from major economic losses, Nigerian students must commend his leadership acumen.

“He thereby moves a motion that the apex Nigerian student body being NANS, which has been the voice of the voiceless pass vote of confidence on the GMD Mr Mele Kyari.

“NANS call on NNPC not to spare any major marketer named in the mess of adulterated fuel importation into the country as they have posses a threat and cause artificial scarcity of PMS.

“While NANS set up task force team to follow up the named culprit”.

