The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria for the recent decision to exempt universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

This exemption serves as a significant relief for the universities and tertiary institutions in addressing the persistent concerns raised by academic authorities.

The responsiveness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the plea of the educational sector underscores a commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning and academic excellence.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Senate President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Comrade Akinteye Afeez Babatunde: “We commend the government’s understanding of the intricacies involved and its willingness to engage in dialogue to arrive at a solution beneficial to all stakeholders.

“As we celebrate this positive development, NANS calls upon our esteemed lecturers to embrace this opportunity by being proactive in fulfilling their duties. The heart of our nation’s progress lies in the education imparted within these institutions, and the dedication of lecturers is pivotal to shaping the future of our country.

“NANS encourages a renewed sense of collaboration between the government and educators to ensure the continuous improvement of our educational system. Let us collectively work towards creating an atmosphere conducive to academic growth, research, and innovation.

“Once again, we express our gratitude to the Federal Government for heeding the pleas and looks forward to continued collaboration with the government to address challenges and enhance the quality of education in Nigeria.”

