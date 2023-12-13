Tudun Biri community has disowned a suit instituted at the Federal High Court Kaduna seeking N33 billion compensation for victims of the drone attack which killed over 100 people in the community.

A supposed villager named Dalhatu Salihu claimed to have, on behalf of the people of Tudun Biri, filed a suit through a lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, at the Federal High Court, Kaduna demanding the said amount as compensation.

But the leaders of the community and people directly affected by the bomb mishap when they visited Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday, disclaimed the suit.

The leaders of the community said they were not aware and did not mandate anyone to file a suit on their behalf, saying, “we don’t know anyone by that name and he is not from the community.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the village head of Tudun Biri, Malam Balarabe Garba added that they were satisfied with the action of the Federal Government and the support rendered so far by the Kaduna state government.

He appealed to the government that in addition to the various promises, they have graduates that are jobless, who should be assisted with jobs.

The village head, who said they were in Government House to thank Governor Uba Sani, noted, “we learnt that some people went to court on our behalf, we are not part of this, we didn’t support this and we didn’t send anyone to go to court.

“We are peaceful people and we don’t support taking the government to court. We are happy with the reaction of the Kaduna state and Federal Government following the bomb incident.

“The Federal Government and Kaduna state government took several measures and made promises, which we can only appreciate them for the support.”

Also speaking, the leader of the Christians in Tudun Biri, Reverend Musa Saidu, expressed appreciation to Kaduna state government and the Federal Government for the steps taken to support the people of the community over the accident.

“We are united and we do things together. There is no way we are going to support anyone to take measures against government who came to our assistance and is doing everything possible to ensure the welfare of the people of the community. On behalf of Christians in Tudun Biri, we have not mandated anyone to take government to court.”

The Chief Imam of Tudun Biri, Malam Ashiru Ja’afaru, said they are happy with what the government is doing about the incident, and would support the government to fulfill its promises.

“We, the relatives of the people affected by the bomb incident, are here to meet with the governor of Kaduna state to express our appreciation to the Kaduna state government for its support.

“We didn’t mandate anybody to take government to court, whoever did that is not from us, we didn’t know him and he is doing it without our permission. We urge the Kaduna state government to find him and let the law take its course.”

In his response, the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, said several parties have made efforts to give the bomb incident religious colouration or politicize it, adding that being one of the most united communities in Kaduna state, the resilient community resisted all the overtures.

“The gap between their church and mosque is less than 100 meters. The idea of anyone going to court on behalf of the family of the victims is not true. The community asked us to investigate the issue and anyone found wanting would face the law.

“We assured them that Kaduna state government will continue to support them. We want to form a committee to decide how to share the money that have been donated to them by well-meaning Nigerians. We want them to bring five people from their community as members of this committee.

“The donations would go directly to the families of those that lost their lives and those in the hospital. We appreciate the family of the affected people for their resilience to resist efforts by religious merchants who want to use this unfortunate incident to cause disharmony in our community.”

