The Naira on Thursday exchanged at 461.10 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented an appreciation by 0.02 percent compared with the 461.17 it exchanged on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.10.

The naira sold for as low as 439.96 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 40.24 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday.

