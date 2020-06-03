Following the disruption to the economy instigated by COVID-19 pandemic, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has extended the deadline for the recapitalisation of insurance companies to September 30, 2021.

It, however, mandated insurers and reinsurers to meet 50 and 60 per cent of their minimum paid-up share capital by December 31, 2020, and complete the process by September 30, 2021, respectively.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, NAICOM noted that the incidence of COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to proceed with the December 31, 2020 recapitalisation deadline, hence, a review of the recapitalisation deadline, therefore, became imperative in order to mitigate likely negative consequences of the pandemic on the exercise.

The circular numbered; NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-04/2020, signed by its Director, Policy & Regulation, Pius Agboola was titled ‘Segmentation of Minimum Paid-Up Share Capital Requirement for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Nigeria’.

It was sent to all insurance and reinsurance companies.

NAICOM maintained that insurance companies that failed to satisfy the required minimum paid-up capital by the end of December 31, 2020, maybe restricted on the scope of business they will transact.

The Commission charged insurance and reinsurance firms to ensure they fully comply with the approved minimum paid-up capital by September 30, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Reps Approve $22.799bn External Loan, Revised 2020-2022 MTEF-FSP Amidst Protest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved Federal Government’s request to borrow $22.799 billion external loan and the revised Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP), as South-East lawmakers protested exclusion from the new borrowing plan… Read full story

We Have Not Relaxed Ban On Religious Activities, 8pm To 5am Curfew Still In Force, Says Oyo Govt

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, stated on Tuesday that it was yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the Task Force made its… Read full story

I Expect Police To Bring UNIBEN Student’s Killers To Justice Quickly, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Uwaila Omozuwa, the University of Benin undergraduate who was raped and later died last week, saying he expected the Nigerian Police to speedily investigate the case and ensure the culprits are brought to justice… Read full story