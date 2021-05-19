NAICOM donates 50 seater capacity e-library to ATBU

A 50 seater e-library has been opened at the faculty of Management Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in order to promote learning and research by both students and lecturers.

Speaking at the official commissioning and handing over of the e-library to the Management of ATBU at the Gubi permanent site, the National Commissioner of NAICOM, Mr Olorundare Thomas said the support to the University was to achieve its mandate as well as part of its social responsibilities to the immediate community.

Represented by the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Habila Amos, the National Commissioner said that, “to promote insurance education and human capital development among others, this is being carried out through Financial assistance to tertiary institutions.”

Olorundare Thomas, however, commended the ATBU for doing honour by naming the e-library after NAICOM saying that this will ginger it to do more to promote e-learning activities.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of ATBU, Professor Muhammadu Abdulaziz, disclosed the Nigeria Insurance Commission identified and selected ATBU alongside others for facilitating the establishment of an insurance degree Programme in order to boost the Insurance sector by making human resources available.

The VC who was represented by Deputy Dean, School of Postgraduate studies, Professor Abubakar Dutshe, said that “in doing so the Commission has so far provided funding for overseas PhD trainings of two members of staff of the faculty thereby boosting the capacity of the department to provide effective learning to the students.”

Mohammed Abdulaziz added that “the commission has also graciously funded the establishment of a student’s learning enhancement centre equipped with state of the art Information Communication technology facilities and book resources of premium quality.”

He also said that the intervention has significantly assisted the university in meeting part of the resources requirements of the National University Commission (NUC) for approval of the commencement of the programme.

Mohammed Abdulaziz explained that arrangements have reached an advanced stage with NUC for resource verification and subsequent approval for the commencement of the programme.

He, however, appreciated the commission for impacting much on the university and subsequent training of teeming students assuring that the e-library will be put to effective and maximum use just as it will be maintained in order to last long.

