Reactions trail Delta cabinet dissolution

Following the dissolution of the Delta State Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Deltans have expressed different views on the sudden development.

Governor Okowa had, on Tuesday, dissolved his cabinet, as well as his retinue of aides, a development many Deltans, have adjudged as sudden and strange to the state.

Speaking on the development, a chieftain of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke called on Deltans to stop reading all sorts of meanings to the action.

The former governorship aspirant under the PDP in 2007 said it was a normal routine for governors and presidents all over the world to rejig their cabinet.

“It is a normal routine of governors in most cases to dissolve cabinet in a bid to restructure the government to achieve more for the people.

“It will shock you to know that despite the myriads of challenges facing our nation today, Delta State, under the able leadership of Governor Okowa has continued to enjoy steady progress and transformation in almost every sector,” he averred.

For Chief Austin Ukuwrere, the President General of Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU), the dissolution would give others the opportunity to serve the state.

While noting that it was the first of its kind in the state, he said that it was done in good faith according to the promise of Governor Okowa, whom, he said, assured that appointments would go round.

Ukuwrere, who is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Okowa on Community Development maintained that it was not done to witchhunt anybody.

The Proprietor of Trust International School, Warri, Hon Mike Eboh, was of the view that other PDP faithful, who laboured for the success of the party but have not enjoyed any appointment, should be allowed to have a bite of the cake.

Similarly, an Udu-born PDP chieftain, Chief Akpojotor Adjarho, equally averred that the dissolution was a welcome development, but urged Governor Okowa to retain those that performed well.

