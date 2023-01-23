NAHCO management says strike situation is under control

“This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental to the staff, the Company and its esteemed clients”

Following the unpalatable flight experiences that played out due to the strike embarked upon by the workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) over workers’ welfare, the management of the company has finally reacted saying it was already engaging the unions to bring an end to the chaotic situation.

The strike embarked upon by the workers led by the unions over the refusal of the NAHCO management to increase the workers’ welfare, led to the disruption of flights both on the local and international scenes.

Many airlines including foreign carriers like Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines could not operate their flights with scores of passengers getting stranded across the country’s airports.

In a statement issued in Lagos Monday, NAHCO acknowledged that some of its clients were being put through a difficult situation by the insistence of some staff to embark on the strike despite a subsisting order of court, which restrained them from doing so.

According to the Group Executive Director at NAHCO, Dr Olusola Obabori: “We regret all the inconveniences, the Company is already engaging the Unions and other stakeholders and are positive the situation would be resolved within hours.

“We understand the power of negotiation. The Company which has arguably the best welfare package among the local players in the aviation industry will do all that is absolutely necessary to make its workforce happy even as it delights its customers.

“This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental to the staff, the Company and its esteemed clients.”

The aviation unions consisting of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) had last week given a five day notice of strike to NAHCO management citing slow progress in negotiation for salary review.

According to the NAHCO management: “The Company which just promoted about 2,000 members of its workforce asked that accelerated negotiation be continued in February to enable the Company stabilize from the financial effect of the recent promotions.





“Undaunted, the unions gave the notice of strike prompting the Management of the Company to seek for court intervention to prevent the industrial action while negotiation proceeds in a serene and conducive atmosphere.”