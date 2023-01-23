We’ll support Tinubu because of Buhari – Lalong

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Simon Bako Lalong has declared that the Council is committed to ensuring that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were duly elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Simon Bako Lalong who is the Governor of Plateau state was speaking in Bauchi on Monday during the presidential campaign Flagg off.

He said that, “We have no choice but to support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket because that is what Mr President wants. He wants a good successor and he has found that in Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The PCC DG assured that his Council will do everything possible to ensure that the APC candidate emerged winner because according to him, “We have assemblage of the best candidates across the country”.

He then called on the people of Bauchi to replicate what they had done before in the previous general elections stressing that, “Bauchi belongs to Mr President, he had always won here and he will win for APC again.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu assured that the APC Governors will work for the victory of the APC across the country.

The Governor of Kebbi state said that the Progressive Governors have enjoyed a positive relationship with the President, Muhammadu Buhari over the past 7 years.

He added that, the APC led Federal Government has done a lot in terms of infrastructural development across the country expressing that the Party under Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue the good job.





According to him, “for 16 years, the PDP could not deliver any positive thing in the country. The APC under President Muhammadu Buhari discovered oil in Bauchi and Gombe as well as in Nasarawa states. We need continuation of this beyond 2023.”

Atiku Bagudu expressed optimism that the APC and its presidential candidate will emerge winners because of the love of President Muhammadu Buhari and the goodwill he enjoys from Nigerians.

According to him, “For over years, you have been busy fixing Nigeria, when the entire world stopped, Nigeria did not, when economic recession set in for 2 years, things continued to work out in Nigeria. You have managed Nigeria very well.”