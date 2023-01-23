We’ll support Tinubu because of Buhari – Lalong
The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Simon Bako Lalong has declared that the Council is committed to ensuring that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were duly elected in the forthcoming general elections.
Simon Bako Lalong who is the Governor of Plateau state was speaking in Bauchi on Monday during the presidential campaign Flagg off.
He said that, “We have no choice but to support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket because that is what Mr President wants. He wants a good successor and he has found that in Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”
The PCC DG assured that his Council will do everything possible to ensure that the APC candidate emerged winner because according to him, “We have assemblage of the best candidates across the country”.
He then called on the people of Bauchi to replicate what they had done before in the previous general elections stressing that, “Bauchi belongs to Mr President, he had always won here and he will win for APC again.”
Also speaking, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu assured that the APC Governors will work for the victory of the APC across the country.
The Governor of Kebbi state said that the Progressive Governors have enjoyed a positive relationship with the President, Muhammadu Buhari over the past 7 years.