NAFEST emerges ‘Travellers Awards 2021 Best Tourism event

In it renewed bid to give Nigeria a boost in cultural narrative and people inclusive engagement in home grown skill acquisition, the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), organised by the Nigerian Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), has been unanimously selected by tourism stakeholders across board as the Best Tourism event in Nigeria.

In a release made available to Travelpulse and MICE, Ikechi Uko, the organiser of Travellers Award and Abuja Bamtaba said Nigeria domestic tourism space is getting more interesting and there is need to recognise events and people making it to happen.

According to Uko, “NAFEST, a cultural brand product for Nigeria was selected by professionals for the first time in the history of the event, a baton which use to be the pride of the Carnival Calabar, but for the 2021 edition of the Travellers Awards, this will be the first in the last five years that Carnival Calabar has missed this award.

“NAFEST was held in Ekiti State and attracted over 30 states which thronged Ado Ekiti in their numbers to showcase their cultural and creative products. The arts and culture festival also attracted tour operators, who had familiarisation visits to some site in Ekiti in a way to linking NAFEST to the tourism circuit in Nigeria.

Also, Sterling Bank was unanimously chosen as the Most Tourism Friendly Bank of the Year, following the bank’s interest in the Nigeria tourism space which engaged stakeholders in different gainful activities.

“Its practical effort in the tourism space in recent times also led to collaboration with Lagos State to launch the Lagos Tourism Masterplan which was its first major move.

“It also hosted the World Tourism Day with the world famous Nike Art Gallery in Lagos. It has also partnered with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to provide WiFi at Lagos International Airport, and also introduced loans for tour operators to source for tour buses.

“Travellers Award also unveiled African World Airline as the Best International Airline in Nigeria and Turkish as the Best from Europe. The winners were chosen from a pool of 27 international airlines that operated 9673 flights and carried over two million passengers from five airports in Nigeria. The Awards will be presented on March 11, 2022 at Abuja Jabamah,” he added.

