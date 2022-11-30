NAFDAC arraigns trader over alleged importation of fake chicken seasonings, others

A 41-year-old businessman, Nnabueze Chibuike, on Wednesday, appeared before a Federal High Court in Benin City, on alleged possession and importation of fake large quantities of Mivina Chicken seasonings

The Defendant is being prosecuted by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Suit No: FHC/B/195C/2022.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge of possession and importation of fake Chickens Seasonings, and other products.

In the charges, NAFDAC told the court that the defendant who resides at No.20 Arondizugu street, Fegge, off Onitsha, Anambra State, committed the offence on November 11, 2022, at the defendant’s factory at No. 22, Nekpen-Nekpen, Benin City, Edo State.

The agency said that Chibuike was found to have imported unregistered Processed Food from Cotonou, Benin Republic and be in possession of unwholesome Processed Food to wit: Mivina chicken seasoning and others.

NAFDAC said that the offences contravened the provisions of section 1( 1) of the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration) ACT, Cap. F33.2004 and Section 1(a) of the counterfeit and fake drugs and unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provision) Act, Cap. C34, 2004, punishable under Sections 3 and 6 of the same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice S.M Shuaibu.

Counsel to the Defendant, Razak Isenalumhe, Esq, pleaded with the Judge to grant his client bail on the ground that the defendant willingly responded to the invitation of NAFDAC without been arrested.

Counsel to NAFDAC, Okoli Chinyere said the accused should be kept in Correctional Service Centre (CSC) in till the next hearing.

Justice Shaibu in his ruling, however, fixed 6th, December 2022 to hear the bail application and ruled that the defendant be kept in the CSC in Benin.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE