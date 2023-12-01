A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-35P helicopter has crashed in Port Harcourt Rivers State

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Friday by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodre Edward Gabkwet

According to the statement, ” the unfortunate incident occurred at about 7.45am on Friday shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

It explained that ” fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt

It said that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar was currently enroute Port Harcourt ” to access the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.

According to the statement, ” incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities”

