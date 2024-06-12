The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized 29 bandits in an intense airstrike near Bakori Hills and Yartsintsiya, Kankara Local Government Area. The strike followed a recent attack in Kankara LGA.

Reports confirm that 8 bandits were killed by gunshot wounds and 21 by bomb fragments.

The operation also led to the liberation of several kidnapped victims, including the daughter of the Ruwan Godiya village head, who had been held captive for months.

Malam Musa, a resident of Kankara, told a Tribune correspondent that the military launched the attack Tuesday evening, destroying the bandits’ hideout in the areas of Bakori and Kankara Local Government Areas.

He said there is a clear determination on the faces of the military to contain the situation. “The NAF, working with ground forces and intelligence agencies, remains committed to eliminating criminal elements and restoring peace in the region.

“We urge the government to send more troops to comb the bushes around so that we can be able to farm our lands.”

It could be recalled that four days ago, the gunmen terrorizing the area had pursued hundreds of farmers, killing at least 50 people in their farms and vowing to kill anyone who dared to approach the farm areas again.