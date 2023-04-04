The Head of Special Investigations and Fact-checking at PRNigeria, Mohammed Dahiru Lawal has been appointed Executive Secretary, Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR).

The designation which takes immediate effect is contained in a statement signed by NADIR’s Head of Information and ICT, Fom Gyem.

Gyem noted that the Board of Trustees and Directors were excited about Dahiru’s appointment and are confident that he would perform diligently.

NADIR is a non-political organization that counters misinformation and fake news and promotes digital inclusion and fact-checking to enhance positive narratives and digital literacy.

Dahiru, a journalist and fact-checker who was Campus Journalist of the Year in 2020, is expected to deploy a wealth of experience in the discharge of his new role.

With several fact-checks and investigative reports, his “101 Fake News on EndSARS” book won the SABRE African PR Award in Tanzania, as well as IPRA Golden World Award in 2022.

Dahiru bagged the 2021 Best West African Fellow, Kwame Karikari; Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) Research and Fact-checking Fellowship; Professor Ali Pantami Prize for Best Graduating Student in Digital Journalism at Bayero University Kano, etc.

In June, the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellow will join his colleagues at the Presidential Precinct in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States of America.

