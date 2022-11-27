NADDC extols export of Innoson military vehicles to Sierra Leone

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has lauded the growing vehicle manufacturing capacity in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu said, “We will continue to support companies that are producing locally.

“A very good development is that one of our major stakeholders, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing company continues to export vehicles to African countries.

“The latest is the Sierra Leone military. So this really shows the strength of the Nigerian automotive industry. It is not just producing cars and vehicles and trucks for Nigeria, but for Africa.”

He noted that another company, ‘Full Force’ has also been exporting vehicles to other parts of Africa and is also exporting vehicles to Europe.

“So this really shows what is happening. Yes, there are challenges. We also need to acknowledge very sincerely the tremendous effort being done by the government in supporting private companies in the auto sub-sector.”

Aliyu also commended the private sector for investing billions of Naira to really put up assembly plants in Nigeria, adding that the country is now exporting vehicles to other countries.

“The NADDC as you know is implementing fundamentally the National Automotive industry development plan, which has five key elements, Investment Promotion skills development market development, standards development and infrastructural development.”

