Institution graduates 304 youths on entrepreneurship skills in Ondo

Determined to create a society where youths will be self-reliant with relevant skills, the entrepreneurship school of the Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI) has graduated 304 youths in various fields of skills in Ondo State.

At the graduation ceremony held in Ondo city, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of the state at the weekend, the beneficiaries were exposed to practical skills acquisition that is relevant and important in the society under a full scholarship scheme for one year.

Speaking, the proprietor and Chief Executive Officer of DROMI, Dr Rhoda Makinde while congratulating the graduating students, noted that the importance of skills acquisition cannot be overemphasised in any society.

She explained that the idea of graduates and youths struggling to get non-existent white-collar jobs is over, calling on them to deploy all skills acquired towards improving their livelihood and the development of society.

The proprietor said that the institution was established with scholarships to offer youths the opportunity to learn and develop skills that would be needed in providing solutions to societal problems and making them financially independent.

She said, “youths should understand that degrees are not enough to become self-reliant in our society of today, you need skills.”

The husband of the CEO and member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo West/East constituency, Dr Abiola Makinde addressed the graduands on management and business strategy to succeed as they prepare to face the world with their respective skills learned in the institution.

