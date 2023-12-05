Animal Health and Husbandry Technologists in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Animal Health And Husbandry Technologists (NAAHHT), have appealed to the Federal Government to allow the association to have representation in the decision and regulation relating to the profession in the government circle.

NAAHHT made the plea in a communique issued at the end of its 36th annual conference of the association with the theme: ”Animal Health Practice’’ Panacea to sustainable food and Health security in Nigeria” held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The communique reads in parts:”The conference appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to involve her members as stakeholders in the Ministry, Agencies and as members in the board appointment of parastatals under relevant ministry which will enable members to contribute to the development of the sector.

“The inclusion of NAAHHT representative where decisions are made in government is very important, as it is not proper that vital decisions relating to regulation of our profession are made without our involvement.

“The conference appeal to the Federal and state government to massively employ our professional cadres into their workforce to achieve the following: Health inspection of animal and subsequent control of strategies at the production and processing stages to ensure product hygiene.

Responsible and control use of antimicrobial such that residues are avoided on table animals.

“The conference encourages members to see the need for enhancing knowledge sharing and technical collaboration with other stakeholders in the industry so as to overcome the complex challenges facing our nations food and health security.”

NAATTH used the occasion to appreciate and congratulate the newly-appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyary as well as the new Chief Veterinary officer of Nigeria (CVON) Dr Balingo Aluku, the also expressed gratitude to the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and members of his cabinet for the support received by members of the association in the state civil service.

