The Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has said that using biofortification in plant breeding can fight the scourge of malnutrition and also increase the incomes of smallholder farmers.

Professor Mustapha, who stated this at the Ground-breaking Hybrid Conference held at JS Tarka University, Markudi, noted that using biofortification varieties alternately in the existing intercropping system with maize, yams, and legumes can boost dietary

Represented by the Director of Agricultural Biotechnology in NABDA, Dr Rose Gidado, the DG further stated that micronutrient deficiencies, mainly due to a lack of vitamin A, zinc, and iron, underlie much of this malnutrition epidemic as staple crop dependence provides insufficient essential nutrients.

“Using biofortified varieties alternately in existing intercropping systems with maize, yams, and legumes can boost dietary Maize also offers an appropriate entry point, being a traditional staple crop and vital food security pillar for Nigerian smallholder farmers, Professor Abdullahi said.

Micronutrient-dense maize integrated into regular diets will help counter reoccurring vitamin A deficiencies and protein deficiencies affecting children and mothers while raising farmers’ income.

“These resilient, climate-smart cereals suited to arid zones already provide major calorie sources in many parts of the country. Biofortifying them can thus sustainably alleviate malnutrition.

“Popularising iron-rich cowpea and soybean will benefit women’s health and productivity given their high nutritional needs.

“Overall, mainstreaming such improved varieties across Nigeria’s diverse agroecologies can profoundly impact malnutrition if policies also enable farmers’ adoption and consumption,” he said.

The NABDA boss, however, said the generation of micronutrient-dense crops through the use of biotechnology is more cost-effective, sustainable, and realistic.

President of the Plant Breeders Association of Nigeria (PBAN), Professor Terkimbi Vange, said the conference aims to provide a platform for researchers, scientists, educators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to share knowledge and breakthroughs in plant breeding, foster discussions, and contribute to sector advancement.

He said the conference will facilitate connections and collaborations among attendees for research projects, resource sharing, and addressing industry challenges.

Professor Vange further stated that through the conference, there will be an engagement with policymakers, government bodies, and industry stakeholders to address crucial issues, advocate for favourable policies, and shape the future of plant breeding practices in Nigeria.

