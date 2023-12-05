Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement for the rehabilitation of Dnako township road in the council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maikalangu threatened to revoke the contract if the contractors are found wanting.

He said as a responsible government that adheres to the yearnings of the people, it is the responsibility of his administration to meet the needs and aspirations of the electorate, adding that AMAC residents will enjoy dividends of democracy and feel the impact of good governance within their various communities.

“On behalf of the people of AMAC, I welcome you to this epoch-making occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of Dnako township road. This groundbreaking ceremony is so dear to me at this period where our minister has decided to change the face of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I am convinced that the most suitable development in my own capacity as a local government chairman is to start at the grassroots level

“With the conviction I have before the announcement of this ground breaking ceremony, I am happy to inform you that the Dnako township road will be of benefit to the people living within this area. It will also create a new business hub around Dnako Village and other adjoining communities and spring forth a new urban resettlement; which will reduce the pressure on the city centre

“As a responsible government, it is our duty to meet the needs and aspirations of all the electorate to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy and also feel the impact of good governance within their various communities and get the best of this administration.

“Since inception of this administration, we have executed several legacy projects that will stand the test of time in various communities of the council,” he said.

“We focused more on roads construction and rehabilitation in addition to other achievements in rural electrification; water scheme and educational development, among others

“It is our hope therefore, that the contractor will deliver the road project to Dnako people as expected, counting on his readiness to abide by the rules of engagement in ensuring best project delivery within the expected timeframe

“Let me use this opportunity to remind the contractor that the supervision of this project is going to be impromptu. Just get ready because you may see us here at any time. Bear it in mind that the council is ready to revoke your contract if your work is not done according to specification

“I hereby call on all critical stakeholders, traditional rulers and residents of Dnako community, who are the direct beneficiaries of this projects, to compliment government efforts by giving maximum support to the contractor so that he can deliver the job in record time,’’ he said

On his part, the Head of Works and Housing, Andrew Gaza, said that the road will be asphalted, with drainages, saying the project will tantamount to economic development of the community.

“This is another fulfillment of the promises made by the chairman during the campaign period. This community is in Phase three of City Centre Development. We want to make a city within a city, which is why the chairman is here. This is one of the biggest projects in the council. The chairman instructed that the project must be executed within a year,’’ he said.

On his part, the acting Chief of Dnako Village, Prince Dijango Bangyi, who was represented by Mr Nathaniel Gaza, said that the community agreed to name the road project after the chairman.

“As you rightly know, Dnako is an aboriginal indigenous developing community established in the early 20s by the famous Bangyi’s family that migrated from Peyi, presently Garki. The community has grown to a population of about 10,000 comprising both indigenes and non- indigenes

“We like to seize this opportunity to applaud our father, we call him, Mr Grassroots project, the chairman of AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu, for giving hope to the hopeless and voice to the voices,’’ he said.

