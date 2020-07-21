N40bn probe: Gbajabiamila empathises with ailing NDDC boss Pondei

By Tribune Online
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has empathised with the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, following his collapse at the ongoing N40 billion probe.

Gbajabimila, who made a surprise appearance at the venue of the hearing on Monday in Abuja, also apologised for the poor ventilation in the hall.

The parliamentarian said that he had instructed doctors at the National Assembly to see to Pondei speedy recovery.

He said that documents submitted by the ailing acting managing director should be used to carry out further investigations.

The speaker, however, said that the investigation was about fact-finding and that the facts must come out for the good of the Niger Delta people.

He wished Pondei, speedy recovery and empathised with members of his family and entire NDDC family.

 

