‘My wife’s lover confessed to me he was sleeping with her’

A 76-year-old man, Mr Samuel Akande, has dragged his wife, Gift, before an Iyana-Ipaja Customary Court, Lagos, Lagos State, for allegedly refusing to cook for his daughter when she visited.

Samuel, who resides in Idimu in Lagos, told the court that he had been married to Gift, 37, for 13 years.

The petitioner while accusing his wife of adultery added that she denied him sex.

According to him, Gift being ill-tempered frequently fought with him and their tenants.

“My wife does not listen to me. She does not stay at home, but moves from one church to another.

“A man came to my house with a witness who told me that he was sleeping with my wife.

“My wife waved off the allegation when I confronted her.

“The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when my daughter paid us a visit all the way from Ibadan and my wife refused to cook for her,” he said.

He stated that when he asked her the reason for her action, she said his daughter did not inform her that she was visiting.

Gift attested to the claims of the petitioner that she refused to cook for his daughter.

“It is true that I did not cook for his daughter when she came visiting us, because I was nursing a sick child.

“After the incident, I traveled to Ibadan with my husband’s friend to apologise to my step- daughter over the way I treated her,” she said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), the friend of the petitioner, Pastor Vincent Omojeye, confirmed before the court that the respondent visited her step-daughter to apologise.

“My Lord, what I see here is diversity in culture in the sense that the respondent is not a Yoruba and you know how the Yorubas like to be respected.

“Although I have rebuked her for the way she treated my friend’s daughter when she visited them.

“I pray the court to beg the petitioner to give her a last chance because her children are very young,” Omojeye said.

After listening to both parties, the court president, Mrs P.O. Adeyanju, cautioned the respondent for her unwelcoming attitude towards her step-daughter.

Adeyanju ruled that the case be stood down and filed in the Alternative Dispute Resolution,( ADR) in the chamber, after the petitioner agreed to give his wife one last chance.