He has starved me of sex for two yrs, satisfies another woman —Wife

A man from Kanyama, Zambia, has told the court that his wife has been charging him K50 per sexual intercourse.

This is in a matter where a woman has dragged her husband to court for divorce.

According to Zambian Observer, the woman explained that her husband has another woman whom he went to for sex and that it has been two years since they had sexual intercourse.

When the man was asked for defense, he said he was indeed seeing someone else because his wife had always charged him K50 any time they had sex.

He stated that a long time ago, he would manage to pay for two weeks in advance but at the moment, his business is slow and as such he was unable to generate enough revenue to sustain his sexual desires with his wife since she was always charging him.

“My lord, I was forced to look for another woman who enjoys my love making without demanding any payment.

“My wife has been charging me. She wants K50 per round which is now too much for me. At least when my business was booming, I could give her K2,000 and sleep with her any time I wanted.

“What she did was to deduct from the money for every sex we had. But now it is impossible,” he stated.

The man caused laughter in court when he said the K50 is just for one round.

He added that, “If by any chance I manage to ejaculate in one minute then that is it. Another round attracts an additional charge of K50. Is this how marriage should be?

“I’m also tired and I want to be out of this marriage,” he declared.