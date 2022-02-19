Anyim, a bridge builder, consummate politician @ 61

FEBRUARY 19 forms an integral part in the life of the ebullient politician, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim. On that date 60 years ago, he was born in Ivo, Ebonyi State. And in three decades, he has rising phenomenal in his professional career as a lawyer, astute politician and philanthropist. No wonder, he was bestowed with the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) in some years ago. He was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which enabled him to deploy his vast experience to coordinate inter-governmental affairs as the engine room of government. Since graduating from the Imo State University, Anyim has served the country in many capacities before he earned the prestigious office of the president of the highest legislative body in the country, the Senate, where he left an indelible record as a catalyst for positive change and reform. His track record in that exalted position/office heralded a new dawn in legislative business, as he demonstrated his much-cherished advocacy on the building of institutions as opposed to personality. But the icing on the cake was his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which enabled him to deploy his vast experience to manage the engine room of government.

It was in that spirit that Anyim even set an agenda for the Senate under his leadership. He had warned that he and his colleagues had a Herculean task ahead of them in the discharge of their statutory function. He recalled: “On February 20, 1999, we were all elected to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We indeed felt privileged, happy and elated. We were excited that we could be counted among the champions of democracy in Nigeria that indeed wrestled power from the hands of the military. We saw ourselves not just as agents of democracy but also as harbinger’s of-democracy that had been honoured with being part of the foundation laying process that would enthrone and enhance democratic good governance in our dear country.” That mission he said, inspired him and his colleagues to flow together as a team; reason together and resolve to make all necessary sacrifices in the interest of the nation.

His speeches are often full of memorable and timeless quotes that define events, time and places. He dissects crunch national with some measure of compassion and fairness, to enliven hope among the traumatised. For example, his reflections at the dusk 2022 was deep and reflective of his mien. While sympathising with Nigerians the excruciating socio-economic pains they are going through, Anyim assured them there was light at the end of the tunnel. “For our country, the challenges we have faced in 2021 may have been daunting. We may have been stretched to the limit in every facet of life. But there is good news: our problems don’t define us. Nigerians are hardworking, peace loving, accommodating, and happy people. We have always overcome our challenges when we pulled together. Our collective will and determination will always be stronger than our problems. Let us, therefore, look forward to 2022 with renewed hope, optimism and abiding faith in God. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.”

At a book launch in Abuja, said the Nigerian project required sincere and purpose patriotic zeal from all so that the Nigerian enterprise will become less fractious, adding that a day we all come to reality that we have no other country to call our own.

He said: “Today, Nigeria is challenged in many ways and we all have all moral responsibility to advance the cause of our beloved country and ensure its unity.” Reminiscing on a topic: Fifty years post-Nigerian Civil War: Issues, Challenges and Prospects towards National Integration, Justice, Peace and Security, Anyim reflected on the existing convoluted federal arrangement in the country, advocating a negotiated constitution as solution. He is optimistic that Nigeria would derive immense benefits, including state legitimacy and citizen psychological relief from a freely negotiated constitution. That legitimacy, he explained, would serve as the basis of a new Nigeria whose challenges would not be a legitimacy crisis. He opined that the task of national leadership should be rebuilding faith in the Nigerian project, evolving a new national consensus and deescalating the rising tension across the country.

It is apparent that current bid by Anyim for the 2023 presidency has given him yet more opportunities to amplify his vision for Nigeria, as he believes that the success of any government depends on the extent it is able to carry the people along in the scheme of its. Thus, he said there is need to appraise the situation on ground to guide in determining the road to progress and prosperity for Nigeria. “We need to have a consensus on the way forward and aspirations of the country; also the governance system that works for us. What people fail to understand is that the success of any government depends on how people buy into it,” he said. Anyim added that the panacea for the economic issues confronting the country is industrialisation, science and technology and innovation, just as he said “we have to rebuild the country by entrenching a sense of patriotism; this will ensure that the country moves forward.”

However, Anyim particularly finds it gnawing that years after military exit from power, political transition programmes under civilian dispensation remains largely a work in progress and in fit and start. “Let me also say in general terms that transition from civilian to civilian administration in Nigeria has also been rancorous, grossly violent, manipulative and in many cases, threw up the wrong outcomes where the wrong men for the jobs emerged. This has retarded our progress as a nation. However, whatever the challenges have been, I make bold to say that we have hope. In view of the above, permit me to state that at the core of any discuss on political succession and nation building is the question of leadership,” he said. He admits that nation building is not a one-off thing but an organic project, because, according to him, a country is not just a nation because it has political independence; its leaders must nurture programmes, policies and platforms that promote national economic, social and political advancement for the benefits of the citizens. This, he explained, was because such programmes, polices and platforms constitute the building blocks of the nation. “The lack of continuity of the building blocks, the regular unlawful termination of governments and unnecessary policies and programmes summersault are at the bane of nation building in Nigeria,” he said.

Another matter very dear to his heart is the place and role of strong institutions in nation building to prevent abuse of power and hold men accountable for breaches injurious to nation building. He said that while stable political leadership could enhance other institutions of state, the reign of the former US President Donald Trump, proved that with strong institutions, even the most powerful political leadership can be checkmated. “Mr Trump was unable to perpetuate himself in office, despite all his efforts because the US has strong institutions which he was unable to manipulate to continue in office,” Anyim noted, advocating the strengthening of institutions by upholding the rule of law and other democratic norms, beefing up their capacity, improving their independence, setting up internal or corporate governance structures and making them open, transparent and accountable to the people.

“If there is any lesson, we can learn from the last American presidential election, it is that strong institutions matter and are a fundamental pillar for nation building and ensuring sustainable political succession. We therefore must strengthen our institutions if we are to make any meaningful progress,” Anyim said.

Another enviable side of the life of the ex-SGF is philanthropy. In his tenacity of purpose towards bringing succour to the citizens, Anyim founded the Chioma Anyim Foundation in 2008. The Foundation funds various needs ranging from scholarship funds) and other needs (philanthropic funds). The foundation equally provides funds for start-ups, housing and health needs and the up-keep of the old and the aged. Available records confirm that the foundation records about 300 beneficiaries per year across the country.

As Anyim attains 6 2years of age today, the focal point of many of his admirers and other citizens is bid for the presidency; how he will bring to bear his vast experience that has steadily and progressively positioned him in a geometric proportion in his journey into the murky waters of the Nigerians politics.