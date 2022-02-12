My wife destroys my property any time she’s angry —Husband

Oja/ Oba Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently dissolved the wedlock between a couple, Lekan Olapade and Barakat Olapade.

Lekan who dragged his wife to court complained that she was troublesome and destructive in nature.

The plaintiff added that she was always threatening him.

Lekan thus sought for the dissolution of their marriage.

Barakat admitted to claim.

“Barakat will soon snuff life out of me if I let her stay a minute longer under my roof. She has made my life miserable,” the plaintiff stated in his evidence.

“My wife is uncontrollable. She is troublesome and always put our home in disarray.

“Barakat gets easily provoked and destroys my property any time she is in this state.

“She has destroyed my plasma television, musical instrument and phones.

“I spend a fortune replacing all she destroys on regular basis.

“She as well never ceases to threaten me above all.

“I’m fed up with her threats and afraid she can make them real,” he stated.

Barakat in her response said, “My lord, my husband is a liar. He was the one who destroyed my phones.

“Lekan is stubborn and always insists on having his way. Unfortunately, his decisions most of the time land him in trouble.

“My husband is a brute. He beats me at every given opportunity.

“He’s in the habit of abandoning me and our children.

“My husband has no shame. He borrowed a meaningful amount from my mother and has refused make a refund.

“My lord, I agree that we go our different ways,” the defendant concluded.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their wedlock.

Both were advised to maintain peace.

