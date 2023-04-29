I am a 30-year-old mother of three. I recently noticed that my urine has been foaming for the past few weeks. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Ibukun (by SMS)

Foamy urine is a common symptom that can be caused by a variety of factors. In some cases, foamy urine may be normal and not a cause for concern. However, in other cases, it may be a sign of an underlying health condition.

One of the most common causes of foamy urine is dehydration. When you are dehydrated, your urine becomes more concentrated, which can cause it to appear foamy. Other common causes of foamy urine include: an excess of protein in the urine. Proteinuria is a common symptom of kidney disease and can be an indicator of other health condition. A urine infection can cause the urine to become cloudy and foamy due to the presence of bacteria and pus. Foamy urine can be a symptom of kidney disease, which can cause proteinuria, hematuria (blood in the urine), and other urinary symptoms. Certain medications, such as diuretics, can cause the urine to become foamy. Foamy urine can be a normal symptom of pregnancy, especially in the third trimester. If you are experiencing foamy urine, it is important to see your doctor to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.

